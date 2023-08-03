Pineapple Pedicabs offer Enchanted Reno Tours, MidTown First Thursday returns
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Treat yourself to a fun night with your favorite MidTown retailers, services, watering holes and restaurants. Make a plan to enjoy all the places that make MidTown Reno special during First Thursday.
Jaime Chapman, head pineapple for Pineapple Pedicabs, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the August 3 event. It takes place from 4–10 p.m.
FOOD/DRINK:
- Noble Pie is offering all-day happy hour | 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Wonder Ale Works is offering $5 house beers and $7 sangria | 5 - 11 p.m.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Polo Lounge is hosting its monthly burlesque show starting | 8 p.m.
- Local Beer Works is hosting their Brush N Beer paint and sip event | 6-8 p.m.
- Cypress is offering live music| 8 p.m.
- Rum Sugar Lime is hosting LIVE music with Sonido Sueño
- Pixels and Ink is hosting an Artist Reception
- Noble Pie is hosting LIVE Music | 7 p.m.
TREAT YO’ SELF:
- Caliber Salon is offering a FREE blowout at their Drybar | 4-6 p.m.
- Cabin Creek Crystals are offering FREE complimentary tea | 4-6 p.m.
Pineapple Pedicabs is now offering Enchanted Reno Tours in the new Sinderalla Art Car. To plan your trip, click here.
