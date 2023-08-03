Lanes, ramps in Washoe Valley to close as part of test of new roadside lighting

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes and ramps on I-580 in Washoe Valley to test a new kind of roadside lighting technology.

The closures will begin Aug. 7, with the majority of construction taking place on the roadside shoulder not affecting travel lanes.

NDOT will be periodically closing lanes on both directions of I-580 between Eastlake Blvd and Bowers Mansion/Old 395 exit 16 weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. through late October. One lane will remain open in each direction during these lane closures.

Intermittent overnight ramp closures will also take place at the Eastlake Blvd, Bellevue Road and the old U.S. 395 exits between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays. Nearby detours will be available, and no two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time.

Speeds will be reduced to 55 mph through active work zones.

NDOT will be upgrading roadway lighting as a pilot project to test the effectiveness of managed lighting, which they hope can provide more effective lighting maintenance.

Certain managed lighting can also automatically dim roadway lighting when no vehicle is present for energy efficiency and reduced light emission.

