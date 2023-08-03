Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé answers dermatology questions from Morning Break viewers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé, the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology, stopped by Morning Break to answer questions submitted by KOLO 8 Morning Break viewers on social media. She tackles everything from cellulite to Botox to chaffing to melasma.

Watch Thursday’s interview with Dr. Billie Cassé to learn more.

Dr. Billie Cassé is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about Dr. Cassé's services at Reno Tahoe Dermatology, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.