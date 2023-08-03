Crash involving City of Reno car closes Vassar Street

The crash involved a City of Reno car
The crash involved a City of Reno car(KOLO/Nick Doyle)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash involving a City of Reno car closed Vassar Street Thursday morning.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says the extent of any injuries remains unknown as of now, but it resulted in the closure of Vassar Street as well as a part of Market Street.

This is a developing story and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

