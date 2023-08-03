Alternatives to the Four-Year Degree in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With back-to-school season approaching quickly some may be looking for options other than the typical college or university.

The Career College of Northern Nevada is a good place to start:

“Recently we’ve gotten into the trades with HVAC training, welding, and fabrication, and industrial electronics, which is involved in keeping the factories moving. The conveyor belts and the robotics and so forth,” says College President Nate Clark.

There are also opportunities you may not have realized, like working with horses. Maplewood Stables offers a Horse Industry Training Program to teach young adults how to run an equestrian business.

“[The program] is two years long. We also have a provisional internship for kids still in high school that just want to come just for the summer. We do that too. That’s a really good way to get started with the internship,” says Assistant Trainer and Graduate of the Maplewood Stables Program, Elle Mullendore.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.