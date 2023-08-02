Sparks man sentenced to 70 years for murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for a 2021 murder.

22-year-old Brian Rodriguez-Sigala will be eligible for parole after 28 years. He was found guilty of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon after a jury trial in May of this year.

The case against Rodriguez-Sigala began in March of 2021, when Sparks police responded to an apartment on Sullivan Lane.

Upon arriving, police found a victim, 67-year-old Javier Rodriguez-Ramirez, inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.