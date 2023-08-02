Sierra School of Performing Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra School of Performing Arts teaches the art and etiquette of the theater while allowing artists to perform with some of the best community actors in Northern Nevada and inspire a new generation of thespians.

Their upcoming summer show is “The Addams Family Musical.” Founder and producing Artistic Director of Sierra School of Performing Arts, Janet Lazarus, along with Anuhea Azevedo (Wednesday Addams), stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to see the show.

Performances run Aug. 11-18 at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater in the Bartley Ranch Regional Park. For more information on showtimes and tickets, click here.

You can also show your support by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.