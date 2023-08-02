Reading Reno: Local author writes book on deconstructing faith called “Tumbled People”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jacci Turner of Reno has written 14 books on a variety of topics. Her latest is called, “Tumbled People: Deconstructing and Reconstructing Your Faith.”

Turner stopped by Morning Break to talk about the subject matter, which is especially timely in today’s burn-out culture. If you’re feeling spiritually adrift, burned out, and hopeless, this is the book for you. If you feel like the old ways of praying are not working for you anymore, Turner understands. “Tumbled People” is for the millions of people like you who are ready for a deeper spiritual life.

According to her website, “In Tumbled People: Deconstructing and Reconstructing Your Faith, you will find hope and encouragement the spiritual changes you are going through are a normal part of the stages of spiritual growth and development. Using personal stories, quotes from mentors, and easy onramp spiritual practices, the author will help you move from burnout to spiritual thriving.”

To learn more about this book and Turners other books, you can visit her website or her blog. She can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

