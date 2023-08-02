Palisades Tahoe set to host Audi FIS Ski World Cup February 2024

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Palisades Tahoe is no stranger to hosting World Cup events, and this coming February, they are gearing up to host yet another exciting competition. From February 23-25, the slopes will be graced by the world’s fastest male racers, returning to the historic 1960 Olympic Winter Games venue, the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup.

Having successfully hosted last year’s event, the team at Palisades Tahoe has honed their expertise in snowmaking, hauling gear, setting up the racecourse, and ensuring top-notch grooming even through the night. Their dedication promises an incredible experience for all participants and spectators alike.

Although it’s too early to confirm the competing athletes, there might be a chance to interact with these elite sports stars during the event.

Maddy Condon with Palisades shared they are excited for yet another competition of this caliber to be right on their mountains,

”The energy here at Palisades Tahoe World Cup was absolutely electrifying we had some of the best musical performances with Noah Kahan and 311, all of the ski racers who were here to perform and compete actually joining in on the events and so there is nowhere else in the world where you are going to be mingling with these athletes who are Olympians and World Cup Champions.”

