McCarran reopens after deadly crash

Crash investigation on McCarran
By David Kohut
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 2:45 on McCarran Boulevard, near Rancho San Rafael Park. Investigators say a teenage girl was driving east, when her car ran off the road and into the park. It came to a stop in a ravine. She was hurt in the crash, and was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown. Her passenger, another teenage girl, was thrown from the car. She died on the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office closed eastbound lanes during the investigation, and left one westbound lane open. The road was fully reopened by 6:00 a.m.

It’s not yet known what caused her car to veer off the road. The investigation is ongoing.

