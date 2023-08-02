Man jailed in Reno on charges of kidnapping woman in Seattle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested and jailed in Reno after being charged with kidnapping and falsely imprisoning a woman.

Negasi Zuberi is currently being held in the Washoe County Detention Center without bail on charges of false imprisonment among other charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI office in Medford, Oregon, on July 15 at around midnight, Zuberi approached his victim in Seattle, Washington and solicited her to engage in prostitution.

At the conclusion of the sexual encounter, Zuberi claimed to be an undercover police officer and showed his victim a badge. He told the victim he needed to take her into custody to be processed.

Zuberi pointed a black and yellow taser at the victim, placed her into handcuffs and leg irons, and moved her into the back of his car.

According to the complaint, Zuberi then transported the victim south along I-5 from the state of Washington into the state of Oregon. During the drive, the victim became suspicious when Zuberi’s map application showed him around two hours away from his location, which he explained as him taking her to a substation.

According to the complaint, during the drive, Zuberi pulled over and forced the victim to perform sexual acts on him.

Zuberi pulled over to a truck stop north of Klamath Falls at around 7:00 a.m. on July 15, placing a sweatshirt over the victim’s head. He then drove the victim to his residence in Klamath Falls before moving her into a makeshift cell he had built in his garage.

The victim was able to escape by breaking the door to the makeshift cell down. Once outside the cell, she saw Zuberi’s car parked in the garage, opened the door and retrieved a handgun before fleeing. She was then able to get a passing motorist to call 911.

She was taken to the Sky Lakes Medical Center for examination. Later that day, the victim was able to identify the house she had been held captive in. While there, officers found blood on the wooden fence the victim had climbed while escaping.

Police interviewed neighbors and Zuberi’s wife, searched law enforcement databases, and ultimately decided that Zuberi lived in the residence.

On July 16, the Klamath Falls Police Department obtained a search warrant for Zuberi’s Klamath Falls residence. Inside the garage, police found the makeshift cell the victim had described.

Inside Zuberi’s residence, law enforcement also found a firearm box matching the serial number, make, and model of the gun taken by the victim.

On the afternoon of July 16, two officers with the Nevada State Patrol located Zuberi in a Walmart parking lot on the south side of Reno. Police made contact with Zuberi, who refused to exit the car, then cut himself with a sharp object before trying to destroy his cellphone.

Zuberi, who was also known as Justin Joshua Hyche, Sakima Zuberi, and Justin Kouassi, was arrested for interstate kidnapping, as well as the above charges.

