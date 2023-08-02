Las Vegas breaks record for its hottest July ever

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you felt that July in Las Vegas seemed extra hot this year, you weren’t wrong.

The National Weather Service confirmed that Las Vegas is among the cities that experienced its hottest July on record.

2023: Hottest July on Record for 3 Climate Sites...



🥵 Las Vegas, NV

Average Temp: 97.3 (prev. 96.2 in 2010)

🥵 Kingman, AZ

Average Temp: 88.5 (prev. 86.9 in 2003)

🥵 Needles, CA

Average Temp: 101.8 (prev. 100.9 in 2006)#VegasWxRecords #KingmanWxRecords #NeedlesWxRecords — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 1, 2023

According to the weather service, Las Vegas’ average temperature in July was 97.3 degrees, which passed the previous record set in 2010 at 96.2 degrees.

On July 29, the weather service had shared that the last two weeks in Las Vegas had been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in the city.

Interesting stat of the day:



The last 2 weeks have been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in Las Vegas. 🥵



Average high: 112.3°

Average low: 89.1°

Average temperature: 100.7° #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2023

In addition to Las Vegas, Kingman, Arizona, and Needles, California, also beat previous records to mark the hottest July in those areas as well.

