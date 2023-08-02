Las Vegas breaks record for its hottest July ever
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you felt that July in Las Vegas seemed extra hot this year, you weren’t wrong.
The National Weather Service confirmed that Las Vegas is among the cities that experienced its hottest July on record.
According to the weather service, Las Vegas’ average temperature in July was 97.3 degrees, which passed the previous record set in 2010 at 96.2 degrees.
On July 29, the weather service had shared that the last two weeks in Las Vegas had been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in the city.
In addition to Las Vegas, Kingman, Arizona, and Needles, California, also beat previous records to mark the hottest July in those areas as well.
