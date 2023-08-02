Fernley canals dry as canal project continues

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -the Truckee Canal would normally be running full these days. Dug a century ago to carry Truckee River water to Lahontan Reservoir and the Truckee Carson Irrigation District. it’s been left dry as work continues on a $35 million dollar project to line three miles of its length where it passes above the town of Fernley.

It was there in 2008 that the dirt banks of the canal failed, sending water into Fernley neighborhoods. Damage was considerable. Lawsuits were filed. Causes wa were suggested--rodents burrowing in the banks, vegetation weakening them. ultimately Poor maintenance was blamed. But this project is intended to prevent it from happening again.

This canal had been serving another, little appreciated purpoose. all those years. Dirt lined canals leak, of course and that seepage had been creating a reliable aquifer below the town and farms that grew up here. An empty canal means no seepage. No seepage, no recharge to the aquifer. Wells which had been fine for decades are suddenly drying up. Shutting off the canal for a good portion of the year has left little doubt about its contribution to fernley’s groundwater levels.

Jim Chamberlain’s two acres sit on land which was once irrrigated farm land. fifteen minutes is all he gets out of his 100 foot well, then the pump starts drawing sand. first to go was his lawn. the choices get tougher. “We’ve made a decision to try to keep our trees alive and be able totake showers and drink water until we get a new well drilled.”

It’s the same on the other end of town.

“After the wettest year we’ve ever had i didn’t think i’d have a problem now,” says Jim Moffitt “I’m not completly dry. I have 15 minutes of water at a time.”

Like others they’re planning on drilling deeper wells, a logical decision but not cheap.

“I have to do what it takes to get water,” says Moffitt, “but i would just like compensation for that.”

This morning the TCID board heard many of the same complaints. There was no action. none was expected. There’s little to be done except finish the canal. the last estimate we’ve heard was late fall.

there’s talk of a class action suit and that’s the last bit of irony in all of this. A project to protect the community is instead, at the moment at least, impacting and angering a good portion of that community.

