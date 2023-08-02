Drag racing kicks off Wednesday night at Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you are an adrenaline junkie or love to race, Hot August Nights kicks off the drag racing event at the Nugget in Sparks.

The event begins Wednesday through Saturday night. Gates open at 5:30, the races begin at 6 and go until midnight.

New this year is the Burnout Bar. The adrenaline you feel at the Drag Races puts you in the heat of the action with our VIP reserved table option – including drink tickets for you and your guests – at our NEW Burnout Bar presented by Big O Tires.

Located at a prime viewing spot along the starting line, you’ll feel like you are in the driver’s seat. The Burnout Bar is the place to see the racing action up close. The number of tickets for the Burnout Bar is limited due to the size and nature of the venue.

Tickets can no longer be bought online. All ticket sales will happen on site of the event. You are able to pick up your tickets starting at 2:23 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.