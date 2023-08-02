Douglas County experiencing phone outages

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Phone systems in Douglas County are currently experiencing an outage, with no estimated time of restoration, county officials say.

The Douglas County 911 emergency line is not currently affected, however, the county’s non-emergency line is being impacted. The county says those with non-emergency calls may need to try more than once to get through.

There are also interruptions in transferring callers to other county services because of the issue.

The county advises people needing to reach their services to call these numbers:

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Records: 775-782-9933

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Jail: 775-782-9922

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Admin: 775-782-9900

Douglas County Civil Court: 775-782-9942

