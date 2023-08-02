Douglas County experiencing phone outages

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Phone systems in Douglas County are currently experiencing an outage, with no estimated time of restoration, county officials say.

The Douglas County 911 emergency line is not currently affected, however, the county’s non-emergency line is being impacted. The county says those with non-emergency calls may need to try more than once to get through.

There are also interruptions in transferring callers to other county services because of the issue.

The county advises people needing to reach their services to call these numbers:

  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Records: 775-782-9933
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Jail: 775-782-9922
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Admin: 775-782-9900
  • Douglas County Civil Court: 775-782-9942

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Stefan Howard
Suspect arrested and identified after shooting near UNR; victim also identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in El Dorado County
Sierra School of Performing Arts "The Addams Family Musical"
Sierra School of Performing Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical”
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
Andelin Family Farm welcomes community to explore sunflower fields, enjoy weekend festivals
Jacci Turner, Author
Reading Reno: Local author writes book on deconstructing faith called “Tumbled People”