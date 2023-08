SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A two-vehicle crash closed Prater Way from McCarran Boulevard to Howard Drive as emergency responders worked to extricate a person from a Subaru SUV found on its side.

The crash happened sometime before 7:00 p.m.

The vehicles involved in the crash are a Dodge Charger and a Subaru SUV.

