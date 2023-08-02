City of Reno to invest $3 million on Truckee River Corridor improvements

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno announced Wednesday morning that it will be accepting consultant applications for a proposed $3 million investment to improve the Truckee River Corridor.

The enhancements would be for the area within unincorporated Washoe County and the City of Reno from the California state line to the border of Sparks. The City of Reno is inviting firms to submit proposals for an analysis of the river’s corridor and adjacent land here.

In March of this year, the City approved the $3 million in funding, which was taken through ARPA funds.

“The Truckee River is an incredible and beautiful asset for our city,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This is a fantastic opportunity to work together as a community to ensure the Truckee will bring joy and memories to residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The study will address land use and design, micromobility and connectivity, parks and open space, and safety and sustainability with the hope of “reinvigorating the river,” the City said in a statement.

“We are excited to embark on this journey to rejuvenate the Truckee River corridor,” said Doug Thornley, Reno City Manager. “We want to see the Truckee River become a world class experience that draws residents and tourists to enjoy recreation, dining, and more while respecting the ecological legacy of the river.”

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 25 at 3:00 p.m., and a contract will be awarded by the end of September.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.