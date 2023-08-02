Andelin Family Farm welcomes community to explore sunflower fields, enjoy weekend festivals

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer Sunflower Festival happens in August each year at Andelin Family Farm. It features U-Pick Sunflowers and three weekends of festival fun. It’s a fun and memorable experience for all farm guests! Admission includes access to the U-pick fields, hay ride, mini zips, meeting the farm animals, kitten barn experience, barnyard activities and more!

Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to invite families of all ages to the farm any time over the next three weeks.

Andelin Family Farm will be open Aug. 3-19. Field-only days are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.; Festival days are Thursdays and Fridays 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Tickets are recommended to be purchased online in advance. Click here to learn more and plan your visit.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Tahoe drowning victims identified
Stefan Howard
Suspect arrested and identified after shooting near UNR; victim also identified
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Douglas County experiencing phone outages
Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in El Dorado County
Sierra School of Performing Arts "The Addams Family Musical"
Sierra School of Performing Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical”
Jacci Turner, Author
Reading Reno: Local author writes book on deconstructing faith called “Tumbled People”