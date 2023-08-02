Andelin Family Farm welcomes community to explore sunflower fields, enjoy weekend festivals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The summer Sunflower Festival happens in August each year at Andelin Family Farm. It features U-Pick Sunflowers and three weekends of festival fun. It’s a fun and memorable experience for all farm guests! Admission includes access to the U-pick fields, hay ride, mini zips, meeting the farm animals, kitten barn experience, barnyard activities and more!

Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to invite families of all ages to the farm any time over the next three weeks.

Andelin Family Farm will be open Aug. 3-19. Field-only days are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m.; Festival days are Thursdays and Fridays 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Tickets are recommended to be purchased online in advance. Click here to learn more and plan your visit.

