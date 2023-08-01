Reno Air Races missing familiar class, facing undetermined move

Sports biplane at Reno Air Races
Sports biplane at Reno Air Races(Reno Air Races)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Organizers of the National Championship Air Races are gearing up for their final show in Reno, missing a familiar element and uncertain where they will find a new home.

For 59 years, 57 of them based at the Reno-Stead Airport, the air races have been major event on the local calendar, drawing visitors and local fans to an almost unique combination of air show and competitive racing.

But this will be its last.

Earlier this year organizers announced encroaching development and soaring costs were driving them to look elsewhere for a new home. It won’t be easy finding a substitute for Reno-Stead and its combination of infrastructure, access and accommodations, Thirty eight different candidates indicated initial interest. they included sites literally from one end of the country to another.

“We had over a dozen show up for two different bidders’ conferences in June and July,” said the races’ Chief Operating Officer Tony Logoteta, “and we’re now receiving intents to bid. We have several intents to bid from different locations around the country.”

Sadly none, we hear, within a couple hundred of miles of us.

When the decision is made in the coming months and the races return, likely in 2025, it’s assumed they will include all the elements their fans have come to expect. But its farewell to Reno will be missing a familiar event. The Sports Biplane class has been grounded, the result of a series of decisions following a lawsuit filed by a biplane pilot disqualified last year.

When all the dust had settled there wasn’t sufficient time to certify the pilots for this year’s races.

“We were hoping to make this work because the biplanes were one of the classes that were in the first air races. so we wanted them to be here during the last races in Reno,” said Logoteta.

The nimble little biplanes are expected to return to competition wherever and whenever the air races land, probably in 2025. No other classes were affected.

The last Reno Air Races begin September 13.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Friday on east side of Lake Tahoe
Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

Cornhole's Best for Hopefest Tournament
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Truckee keeping local workers with “Lease to Locals” program
5 year infrastructure bill burdens commuters
NDOT: Five year federal infrastructure bill heightens construction delays