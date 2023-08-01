Registration open for 9th annual Courage Triathlon, a fundraiser to help survivors of sex-trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Courage Worldwide was founded 18 year ago with the goal to protect vulnerable children, many who are survivors of sex-trafficking, and propel them into their future. Since 2010, the organization has operated trauma- and survivor-informed residential safe houses: 3 minor homes and 2 over-18 homes located in Northern California and both Moshi and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania.

Plans are underway to open Courage House Northern Nevada in late 2024.

The Courage Triathlon is a massive fundraiser for the non-profit. One of Courage Worldwide’s mantra is “Do what you love to do for these kids!” For those who love being outdoors, who love to compete, the annual triathlon is the event for you! This is your chance to run, bike and kayak (or paddleboard) around Lake Almanor Country Club.

Courage Ambassador Dawn Hershberger and triathlon coordinator, Joanne Vice, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to sign up and start training.

The Triathlon takes place Saturday, Aug. 26 and includes a 2.8 mile run, a 6.4 mile bike and a 3.1 mile kayak or paddleboard. Tank tops and finisher’s medals are offered for all participants who register by Aug. 9.

You can sign up as an individual or as a three-person team. Click here to register and learn more.

