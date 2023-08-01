Portion of S. Virginia Street near Talus Way closed after car hit a pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian vs. vehicle crash north of the shooting investigation near UNR is bringing traffic to a halt. The road is closed in both directions around Talus Way.

The call came in around 5:10 Tuesday morning. The man walking was injured and may have been under the influence. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver stayed on scene and no DUI is suspected.

KOLO 8 News Now is working to gather more information and will keep you updated as we learn more.

