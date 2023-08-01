Portion of S. Virginia Street near Talus Way closed after car hit a pedestrian

Portion of S. Virginia St. closed near Talus Way after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Portion of S. Virginia St. closed near Talus Way after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.(KOLO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:52 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian vs. vehicle crash north of the shooting investigation near UNR is bringing traffic to a halt. The road is closed in both directions around Talus Way.

The call came in around 5:10 Tuesday morning. The man walking was injured and may have been under the influence. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver stayed on scene and no DUI is suspected.

KOLO 8 News Now is working to gather more information and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Friday on east side of Lake Tahoe
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

The Reno Police Department investigates a shooting near the University of Nevada, Reno campus.
Police investigating shooting on Virginia Street near UNR campus
Tuesday AM Weather
Tuesday AM Weather
Crews contain fire to a bedroom at a Roberts St. home.
Crews knock down house fire
Dry weather, arsons lead to uptick in fires in City of Reno