Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot

The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
The body was found around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after one person was found dead just outside the parking garage of the Nugget Casino.

The Sparks Police Department says that around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sparks Fire Department received a call about a person laying on the ground.

They were found with multiple injuries of an unknown nature, and were declared deceased after being taken to a hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but they believe the incident is possibly isolated.

