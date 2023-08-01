Person found deceased near Nugget Casino parking lot
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway after one person was found dead just outside the parking garage of the Nugget Casino.
The Sparks Police Department says that around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sparks Fire Department received a call about a person laying on the ground.
They were found with multiple injuries of an unknown nature, and were declared deceased after being taken to a hospital.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time, but they believe the incident is possibly isolated.
