Man treated for heat illness after driving off Death Valley road

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - A man was treated for heat illness after Death Valley park officials say he illegally drove off-road and became stuck in the park.

They say he and another man got lost while driving in the park on the Fourth of July. The car got stuck in a salt flat after driving off road for nearly a mile. The car was towed out of the flat on July 27.

Park officials say the pair got lost while navigating with GPS. They took a wrong turn onto West Side Road, and drove back and forth on the gravel road for about three hours.

Around midnight, they became concerned about running out of gas and decided they would drive directly across the salt flat to Badwater Road.

Their car got stuck less than a mile after leaving West Side Road. The men then walked around one mile to Badwater Road, then 12 miles north along the paved road, splitting up around 3:00 a.m. One man walked another six miles north and was picked up by another park visitor around 8:00 a.m. They drove him to Furnace Creek where he was able to call for help.

That family that picked up the first man were also able to drive back and pick up the second man, driving him to Shoshone, California. He had symptoms of heat illness and was transported to a hospital in Pahrump, Nevada.

The lowest recorded temperature recorded that evening was 90 degrees.

After their car was recovered, the men were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park. Charges and fines are pending.

“Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds “We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads; this damages the environment and can turn deadly.”

