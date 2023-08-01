Man arrested in Nevada County on murder charge

NEVADA COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A 72-year-old man has been arrested for murder by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Eric Stewart was arrested on Sunday following a homicide investigation over the weekend.

That investigation began when deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a call last Saturday at around 11:30 p.m. from a passing driver who reported what they believed to be a deceased man outside a car on the side of the road at Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Black Sands Mine Road in Nevada City.

Deputies arrived and found a 61-year-old Nevada City man deceased on scene. The release of his name is pending notification of next of kin.

The car located on scene was determined to be the victim’s and showed signs of damage to its exterior.

Detectives responded and declared the man’s death suspicious.

Investigation resulted in Stewart being identified as a suspect. He was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for murder, and is being held without bail.

Police have yet to determine the victim’s cause of death.

