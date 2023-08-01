Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Sparks Monday afternoon.

Monday afternoon at around 5:00 p.m., the Sparks Police Department received a call of a drive-by shooting in the 2100 block of Rosemary Drive in Sparks. SPD officers and the Regional Gang Unit arrived and determined that a gold-colored Subaru wagon was involved in the shooting.

While the shooting resulted in no injuries, multiple cars and residences sustained damage.

The suspect vehicle was located and a traffic stop conducted. During the stop, it was determined that one of the occupants of the car, David Maciel, was the person responsible for the shooting.

Maciel was arrested and has been charged with the following:

  • Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Shooting from a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm without a serial number
  • Destruction of property

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, but police do not believe there is any threat to the public.

