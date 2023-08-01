Lombardo signs bill creating Central Nevada Health District

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a bill authorizing the creation of the Central Nevada Health District.

The CNHD is the result of a partnership between Churchill County, the City of Fallon, Pershing County, Mineral County, and Eureka County, all looking to provide local public health services rather than contract it to the State of Nevada.

The State Board of Health approved the new health district in December 2022, and began serving people on July 1.

