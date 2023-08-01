Lombardo signs bill creating Central Nevada Health District

Governor Lombardo signed the bill creating the new health district during a visit to Churchill County on July 21.(Churchill County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed a bill authorizing the creation of the Central Nevada Health District.

The CNHD is the result of a partnership between Churchill County, the City of Fallon, Pershing County, Mineral County, and Eureka County, all looking to provide local public health services rather than contract it to the State of Nevada.

The State Board of Health approved the new health district in December 2022, and began serving people on July 1.

