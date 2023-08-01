Latino Arte and Culture hosting bilingual community poetry encounter and book fair

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Latino Arte and Culture poetry event brings together poets, freestyle writers and literary creators to participate in a poetry reading of their work later this month A booklet with the poems sent will be printed.

Mario De La Rosa, executive director for Latino Arte and Culture, and Lizbeth Furrow, creative talent, stopped by Morning Break.

Artists who submitted their work by July 28 got to have thier work printed in a booklet with other the submitted poems.

The Bilingual Poetry Encounter and Book Fair takes Saturday, Aug. 5. from 4-8 p.m. at Teglia’s Paradise Park in Reno. Latinx-Hispanic writers will meet to read and discuss their poems, stories, narratives and other writings under the guidance of experts in literature.

Readings will be in Spanish, English or Spanglish. In addition, story time for the kids will be acted by artists of Brown Eyes Theater. There will also be music, food, dances, games, art and more.

If you’d like to participate, send your poems and/or writings to hola@latinoarte.org or call 775.378.7025 for more information.

You can click here for a full list of Latino Arte and Culture events; or follow them on Facebook.

