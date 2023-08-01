KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin christens a new recipe, the “KR Burger-rama”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko has always wanted to dish named after her and this one does the trick! Chef Jonathan Chapin created the “KR Burger-rama” to include all her favorite burger toppings.

Ingredients:

  • Ground beef
  • Italian sausage
  • Bacon bits
  • Onion (diced and sauteed)
  • Mushrooms (diced and sauteed)
  • Mayo
  • Relish (Rattle Snake Relish from Nevada Brine Co.)
  • Hot sauce
  • Brioche buns (buttered and toasted)
  • Beef broth
  • Mama Ray’s Rubs

Directions:

  1. Mix 5-parts ground beef and 1-part Italian sausage together; mold into thick burger patties.
  2. Cook on stove top.
  3. Add cheese to top of burgers’ pour beef broth around burgers and cover in order to steam-melt the cheese.
  4. Mix bacon, onions and mushrooms together with Mama Ray’s in separate bowl.
  5. Add bacon mix to the top of burgers in the pan.
  6. In a bowl, mix together relish, hot sauce and mayo.
  7. Toast buns and assemble.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

