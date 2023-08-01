Hot August Nights kicks off 36th year in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cars from 1979 and before once again have the chance to take part in a week that is unlike any other in the Reno area.

“Participants are getting their registration figured out and their dash plaques in and we are ready to roll,” said Deny Dotson, HAN Executive Director.

Dotson is in his first year in the new position, but the festival is expected to be as successful as ever. He says expectations are close to $100 million in total economic impact.

5,500 classic car entries are allowed for Hot August Nights, and they are expected to sell out.

“We are all car people,” said Matt Ames of Carson City. “We all just enjoy being here with people who are on the same wavelength.”

Ames says COVID made a big impact on the event but feels this is the year it will rebound.

And if you want to check out a high speed element of Hot August Nights, drag races will be held Wednesday – Saturday in the Nugget west parking lot. They run from 6pm – midnight.

