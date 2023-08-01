Friday Health Plans customers seek new insurance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For the past seven months or so some Nevadans have enjoyed health insurance coverage provided by Friday Health Plans. It was one of several options offered in our state and even provided plans through Nevada’s health insurance exchange called Health Link.

But recently that all changed.

“So, Friday Health Plans we found out that they weren’t going to remain solvent by the end of the year,” says Katie Charleson, Nevada Health link Communications Officer. “So, they went into receivership. They’ve closed their doors. We are transitioning people off of Friday Health Plans.”

It means Friday Health Plans customers must find other health insurance coverage.

To help in the process, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange has opened a special enrollment period for these customers, so they don’t have to go without. Through online, by phone, or a visit with a certified broker, these customers can find another plan to get them through the rest of the year.

But there are deadlines.

Friday Health Plans customers must sign up for new insurance by August 31, 2023, or their coverage will lapse. Even if they sign up on the last day of August, they will have health insurance coverage beginning September 1. 2023.

However, after September 1, 2023, the coverage won’t kick in until October 1. 2023.

“So get enrolled this month,” says Charleson. “Get enrolled in August. That way you have no lapse in coverage. It will be a seamless transition. You will pay your premium next month to your new carrier, and you won’t be risking in lapse in coverage.”

For outstanding claims with Friday Health Plans, Charleson says the receivership is working with Health Link to make sure those bills are paid.

This isn’t a common occurrence. It’s a first for Nevada who started its improved state-run exchange in 2019.

A new plan may mean higher deductibles or more out of pocket expenses. However, if you qualified for subsidies and your financial status has not changed, those subsidies will remain in place.

https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/sep/

