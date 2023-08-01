DCSO arrests man accused of entering homes, rubbing women’s feet

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who police say broke into two Stateline resort condominiums through unlocked screen doors and rubbed two women’s feet has been arrested.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales of Atwater, California entered the condos and positioned himself at the foot of the women’s bed before rubbing the feet of two separate women.

The women woke from their sleep as they were having their feet rubbed. Once awake, they confronted Gonzales before he fled the scene.

Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in Atwater/Merced County, California as he was the suspect of numerous crimes, including the theft of women’s shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of the alleged incidents.

On Tuesday, investigators with the DCSO, with the assistance of Merced County Sheriff’s detectives, arrested Gonzales at his residence. He was booked into the Merced County Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of battery.

He will be held there on a fugitive warrant with a bail of $50,000 until being extradited back to Douglas County.

“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”

