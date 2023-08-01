Crews knock down house fire

Crews contain fire to a bedroom at a Roberts St. home.
Crews contain fire to a bedroom at a Roberts St. home.(KOLO Staff)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:02 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home on Roberts Street between Yori Avenue and Kiezke Lane.

It was reported around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the fire started in a bedroom and was contained to that room.

The extent of damage to the home is unknown.

Three people were able to get out and were checked out by medics on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

