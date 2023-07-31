Wrong-way crash in Churchill County kills Fallon woman

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A wrong-way crash in Churchill County resulted in the death of a Fallon woman, Nevada State Police say.

NSP say that on July 21 at around 1:00 p.m., they responded to a crash in the area of U.S. 50 and Coleman Road.

Their preliminary investigation found that a gold 2006 Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 west of Coleman Road. At the same time, a gray 2022 Ram 2500 was headed westbound on U.S. 50 west of Coleman Road in front of a white 2016 Ford F-250 that was also headed that direction.

The Avalon then traveled across the center turn lane and entered the westbound lane of travel, headed the wrong way. The left side of the Avalon struck the left rear of the Ram 2500 before continuing eastbound in the westbound travel lanes before the front of the Avalon hit the front of the Ram 2500.

As a result of the collision, the Avalon came to rest facing eastbound in the westbound travel lane, and the F-250 came to rest facing westbound in the westbound travel lane.

An occupant of the Avalon, later identified as 79-year-old Kristie Jo Harmon of Fallon, was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Avalon, identified only as an adult male, was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No injuries were reported for the occupants of the other cars.

