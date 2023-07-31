Truckee keeping local workers with “Lease to Locals” program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s summer tourist season up in Truckee. The downtown street is busy with motor and foot traffic.

But with rent at $7,500 a month on average, it is understandable why help wanted signs are prevalent.

Businesses just can’t pay enough to keep workers here.

“We’ve been hearing from a lot of folks, business owners as well as members from the local work force,” says Lindsay Romack, Mayor of Truckee. “Who have been saying we are having a hard time finding a place to live, and or affording a place to live.”

Romack says the high cost of living impacts their schools and hospital’s ability to find professionals as well.

About three years ago, the city council was approached with the “Lease to Locals” program.

It’s estimated between 50% and 75% of homes in Truckee and the surrounding areas are second homes. They have been sitting idle for a family vacation, or being used as an Air B and B. These homeowners could be approached and asked if they want to rent those same homes.

The first year they would receive an $18,000 dollar subsidy.

“This gives them an extra-large security deposit,” says Chase Janvrin, General Manager of Placemate, affiliated with “Lease to Locals.” “It provides them some reassurance and some backbone to open their property up to the local workforce.”

Janvrin says many homeowners take the offer for several reasons. They understand the impact housing has on local businesses. Some like the idea of a renter keeping an eye on the place.

Some see it as another source of income not previously realized.

“It was actually my mom’s home or second home,” says Gina Lucatuorto whose family owns a second home up near Truckee. “We all used it as kids. And she is no longer able to manage the cabin. And so, we thought, let’s just rent it out full time. That’s a better option for family members, and it is helping pay the cost for my mom’s care.”

In this specific plan, renters have to meet at a certain income level, and they cannot be charged more than $3500 dollars a month.

Janvrin says restrictions on income or caps on rent may or may not be part of another city’s “Lease to Locals” program.

Truckee was the first city to implement the “Lease to Locals” program. Since then, other mountain communities in Colorado and Idaho have also approved a program.

Washoe County is also working on a “Lease to Locals” for the Incline Village area.

