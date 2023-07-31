There’s still time to purchase your rubber duckies for Nevada Humane Society’s annual duck race

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society Duck Race is coming back to Wingfield Park.

Marketing manager, Sassra Dobson, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event on August 12 from 10 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In addition to the ceremonial duck launch, the event will host lots of fun activities including pet adoptions, food trucks, vendors, kids’ activities, live entertainment, a beer garden, photo booths and more.

To make this event truly special, we are seeking to gain Plucky Partners to make this event spectacular! Our Plucky Partners program relies on the friendly competition of teams, businesses, and organizations to sell the most ducks. Click here for more information.

Dobson also brought good ole boy Riley with her on Morning Break. For more information about Riley, click here.

