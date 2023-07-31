Supporting Blue Star Moms: Their mission in our community
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:54 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Blue Star Moms is a national group made of up moms who’s sons or daughters are serving in the military.
Here in our area, the group helps with fundraising efforts, care packages, and offers a community to others with children serving.
The Blue Stars moms is also one of the veterans groups to benefit from the Community 4 Veterans raffle going on right now outside of the Sportsman’s Warehouse until August 19.
To learn more about becoming a Blue Star Mom, email: bsmofspanishsprings@gmail.com or call Terry at 408-281-4757.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.