Sparks Fire quickly contains fire at Deco Apartments

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department quickly contained a fire at the Deco Apartment Complex Monday morning.

The City of Sparks says the fire was contained to a 6th floor balcony and was under control as of around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Four engines, one truck, one ladder, one fire investigator and one BC2 responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.

