Sparks Fire quickly contains fire at Deco Apartments

The fire was able to be contained to a 6th floor balcony
The fire was able to be contained to a 6th floor balcony(KOLO/Harrison Brenner)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department quickly contained a fire at the Deco Apartment Complex Monday morning.

The City of Sparks says the fire was contained to a 6th floor balcony and was under control as of around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Four engines, one truck, one ladder, one fire investigator and one BC2 responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.

