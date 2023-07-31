Small brush fire breaks out in Fisherman’s Park area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire is investigating a small brush fire that broke out in the Fisherman’s Park area Monday morning.

Fire officials say the fire caused no injuries and no damage to any structures.

Roads in that area are now back open with no real impact to traffic.

Fire officials say they do not know whether this was connected to other recent fires. They also say that they do not believe any of those fires have been caused by homeless warming fires, or electrical equipment.

