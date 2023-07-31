RPD investigating shooting, shots fired incident from Monday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting and a separate shots fired incident that both occurred Monday morning.

The shooting happened Monday morning at around 2:30 at University Ridge Park.

Police say the victim drove away from the scene and ended up crashing into a nearby house because of his injuries. The victim was taken to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

RPD says the suspect in this case remains unidentified and there is no indication that there is any threat to the community. No motive has been established.

Police are also investigating a separate shots fired incident that happened on Yori Avenue and Grove Street. RPD did not give an exact time for when this happened.

Officers found a car with four people inside the fleeing the incident. They then got out of the car when RPD tried to stop them, which triggered a brief foot chase. RPD recovered guns from the car soon after.

