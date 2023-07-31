‘Our hero’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly during surgery for sudden illness

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during...
According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A police K-9 in Georgia died while undergoing surgery for a sudden illness earlier this month.

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, K-9 Hyro died unexpectedly on July 20 during surgery at UGA Veterinary Hospital in Athens.

The police department said K-9 Hyro began showing signs of illness in the days before the surgery. Officials didn’t give further details about the illness.

The day after his death, K-9 Hyro was taken to his final resting place at Oakrest Pet Gardens Funeral Home and Crematory in Bethlehem.

Police said K-9 Hyro received a farewell from hundreds of police officers across several departments.

On Monday morning, Lawrenceville police held K-9 Hyro’s funeral, including a procession route.

Police said K-9 Hyro was a “very active” police dog with an “impressive career” with Lawrenceville police. He was deployed hundreds of times during his career and assisted dozens of agencies.

“K-9 Hyro will be greatly missed. Hyro, our hero,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Lawrenceville is located about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Friday on east side of Lake Tahoe
Visitors to Lake Tahoe fill a section of Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park in Incline...
A travel guide’s warning to avoid Lake Tahoe may jolt the region into managing huge tourist crowds
Meteor shower as it appears in the night sky
Perseid Meteor Shower underway
Red Flag Warning for July 29, 2023.
Red Flag Warning for northwest Nevada, northeast California
Update: Woman killed in I-80 crash identified

Latest News

The driver succumbed to his injuries
Crash in Panther Valley results in death of Sparks man
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022. A White House advisory board is...
The FBI should face new limits on its use of US foreign spy data, a key intelligence board says
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker De Oliveira makes his first court appearance in Trump’s classified documents case
Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing on Monday. (POOL/IDAHO POST REGISTER VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Mom being sentenced in deaths of 2 kids, rival