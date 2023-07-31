NDOT: Five year federal infrastructure bill heightens construction delays

By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you have noticed an increase in construction projects throughout Northern Nevada, you are not of the minority. There are several projects going on right now on major highways.

The multi-phase widening of Pyramid Highway, from Queens Way to Los Altos. State Route 431- 28 is being resurfaced, causing 30 minute delays and road closures in Incline Village. Here in Reno, I-580 is being resurfaced, which has caused major delays in central Reno.

In November of 2021, Nevada received a $2.5 billion federal infrastructure funding bill over the span of 5 years. The $83.5 million allocated to funding is a 21% increase in total funding from years prior.

NDOT says, they have already allocated millions of dollars to certain projects in the county. “We have actually already programmed and planned $157 million dollars in highway and street improvements in Washoe County alone,” said Meg Ragonese, NDOT’s public information officer. “That bipartisan infrastructure law is already resulting in critical highway and roadway improvements.”

There are no signs of construction projects slowing down. Commuters can expect road modifications and resurfacings for the rest of the year, at least. “a very important project to widen southbound us 395 from Golden Valley to North McCarran in the North Valleys will also resurface a section 395 in the North Valleys, as well as begin capacity or widening improvements to Abilene on I-80 and the Keystone area,” added Ragonese.

The state of Nevada only has five years to use the $2.5 billion dollars allocated to improving highways, roads and bridges. To stay up to date on major projects near you, click here.

