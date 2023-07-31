Lowrider car show and free ZAPP band concert coming to Glow Plaza Festival Fairgrounds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tomorrows Classics gets underway Saturday, Aug. 5 as a part of Hot August Nights. The show is put on by Wicked Wayz, a Lowriders car club.

First lady of Wicked Wayz, Arlien Casillas, and events manager for Glow Plaza, Destinee Sanford, stopped by Morning Break to share details of this event.

There will be a family-friendly car show from 2-10 p.m. at Glow Plaza. Car registration costs $25. Food trucks, vendors and entertainment will also be out in full force. The ZAPP band will be performing with special guests Club Nouveau. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.