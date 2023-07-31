Free dental clinic for the uninsured being held in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada, in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting a free dental event for uninsured adults in the Reno-Sparks area.

The free event will feature on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnishes, radiographs, extractions and more. They will not be providing comprehensive dental care, root canals, crowns, veneers, deep cleanings, dentures, or cosmetic dentistry.

No appointments are necessary, and individuals will be served on a first come first served basis. If you are attending, you are asked to bring your ID and any applicable insurance cards, if you have them.

The event will happen this Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Community Health Alliance, located at 2244 Oddie Boulevard in Sparks.

