Fire restrictions take effect Tuesday for Tahoe National Forest

NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest will be implementing fire restrictions starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

They say the restrictions are being implemented because of high fire danger from persistent hot and dry weather conditions.

The public can still maintain a campfire in established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and day-use sites, but not outside of them.

“Implementing fire restrictions is a proactive measure to ensure we as fire managers are doing our part to prioritize the safety of those that choose to live and recreate on the Tahoe National Forest,” said Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Restricting fires in undeveloped areas helps protect our forest and surrounding communities during these overly dry and hot periods each year.

They will be in effect until Nov. 1 and restrict the following:

Building or maintaining a fire, campfire, or charcoal briquette fire outside of established fire rings within designated developed campgrounds and picnic areas as listed in Exhibit A

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground or recreation area, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel or dirt National Forest System roads and trails, except within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface.

