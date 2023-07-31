Dry weather, arsons lead to uptick in fires in City of Reno

A burn scar is visible at Fisherman's Park along the Truckee River on Monday, July 31
A burn scar is visible at Fisherman's Park along the Truckee River on Monday, July 31(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the Reno Fire Department, there hasn’t been much downtime lately.

“The last couple of weeks have been one of our busiest time periods of the year,” said Captain John Beck of the Reno Fire Department.

Beck says an uptick in arson cases has made things challenging for Reno crews.

“As far as arrests go this is the busiest time I have experienced,” he noted.

When Eduardo Martinez was arrested on first degree arson charges following a fire on Canyon Creek Road, it marked the third arson arrest in four days. And on Monday, another arson arrest was announced in the Patton Drive fire.

Beck says that there were 13 arson arrests in the City of Reno all last year. So far there have already been 11 in 2023.

And he says the scene at Fisherman’s Park is just one example of how the record heat has led to a lot of extremely dry brush which can catch fire easily.

“It definitely makes the conditions more dangerous,” he said. “I think there is a problem with the perception of fire with the public that it is not a big deal but willfully and maliciously lighting, it is a felony.”

