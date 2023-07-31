C.V.R + 4 Da Kidz hosting ‘Balling 4 Backpacks” hoops tournament at Swift Sportsdome

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids are heading back to school in just a couple of weeks and many won’t have the supplies they need for a successful year. The local non-profit, C.V.R. + 4 Da Kidz, are hosting a basketball tournament to help fill the need.

Event organizers, Marcus Woods and Sabrina McColgan, stopped by Morning Break Monday to invite the community to sign up for “Balling 4 Backpacks.” The winner-takes-all showdown takes place Sunday, Aug. 6 at Swift Sportsdome. Tip off is at 12 p.m.

Bring the entire family to the charity basketball game where backpacks and school supplies will be given away. There will also be other fun games, raffle prizes, foods, drinks - including full bar- and more. For more information call 775-440-7438.

