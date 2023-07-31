Cruisin’ for a Cure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you drove by Bonanza Casino, you definitely heard sounds of engines, music, and laughter as hundreds of people came to support the cruise for a cure fundraiser.

This comes rights before Hot August Nights and car owners are excited to participate.

General manager of Bonanza Casino, Ryan Sheltra, says:

“Prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men. So Hot August Nights has 5500 entrants. Nearly 700 of their participants, will either have prostate cancer or will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their lifetime.”

Make sure to be on the lookout for these cars around town and during the Hot August Nights events this week.

