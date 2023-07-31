Crash in Panther Valley results in death of Sparks man

The driver succumbed to his injuries(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man was killed in a crash in Panther Valley earlier this month.

Nevada State Police say that on July 13, at around 11:30 p.m., they responded to a crash on U.S. 395 northbound at the Panther Valley off-ramp.

Their preliminary investigation found that a black 2010 Harley Davidson with a driver and passenger was traveling north on the off ramp when it crossed into the center raised median and struck a traffic sign.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital. The passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Harley, later identified as 50-year-old Michael Patrick Harney of Sparks, succumbed to his injuries.

