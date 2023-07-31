Cordillera Film festival Wraps up in Reno

Cordillera Film Festival
Cordillera Film Festival(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 500 filmmakers, actors, and movie enthusiasts from all over the world have been in Reno and Sparks the past four days for the Cordillera Film Festival.

It has been ranked one of the top 25 coolest film festivals in the world.

Board members say it is timely to be celebrating screen writers and actors with the ongoing strikes bringing Hollywood to a standstill.

