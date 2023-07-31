3 men sentenced to a combined 70 years on drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men have been sentenced to a combined total of 70 years in prison on drug charges.

33-year-old Jaime Guzman-Brambila was sentenced to 25 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 10 years. He pleaded guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance after being arrested during a narcotics operation in September 2022.

During the investigation, Guzman-Brambila had agreed to sell 25 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to a confidential informant. When he arrived at the planned meeting location, detectives from the Reno Police Department detained him and uncovered almost 16 pounds of methamphetamine in his car.

Jaime Guzman-Brambila (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The second man, 51-year-old Lahun Oliver of Sparks, was given a combined sentence of 25 years with parole eligibility in 10 years. He was sentenced in two separate cases, one in which he had been charged with trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance, and the second charge being possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

The case against Oliver began in October 2021, when officers with the Sparks Police Department observed him stopped in a travel lane near Glendale, in an area where several burglaries had recently occurred. After speaking with Oliver, police learned he had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

During this incident, a K9 alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in Oliver’s car, and a search uncovered cocaine. A combination of 21 grams of the drug were found in his car and on his person.

The second incident involving Oliver occurred in July 2022, when Reno Police were told Oliver and a female co-defendant were selling cocaine in the area. Several operations over the course of multiple months resulted in the seizure of around 12 grams of cocaine through multiple buys with the defendant and his partner.

Police initiated a traffic stop on the woman in October 2022 in which they recovered 2.5 grams of cocaine. She told police the drugs belonged to Oliver, who police later arrested. She admitted to selling drugs for around a year and a half.

Lahun Oliver (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The third man, 30-year-old Juan Galban-Cruz, was sentenced to 20 years in prison with the possibility of parole after five years. Galban-Cruz pleaded guilty to trafficking in a schedule 1 controlled substance.

Galban-Cruz was arrested in September 2022 after the Regional Gang Unit received a tip that he had several controlled substances with him at a local casino.

Officers arrested Galban-Cruz as he was headed back to his room. He then told police he had a gun in his backpack. While searching his bag, police found 2.7 grams of pressed pill fentanyl, 35.2 grams of cocaine, and 46.5 grams of methamphetamine.

In his hotel room, police also found an additional 1.3 pounds of cocaine, 1 pound of methamphetamine, and 31 grams of fentanyl.

Juan Galban-Cruz (The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

